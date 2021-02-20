The highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Ukraine said 6,295 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 20, 2021, which exceeded 6,000 for the third day in a row.

The new cases included 223 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 429 children tested positive for the coronavirus on February 19.

Read alsoCorona mortality rate in occupied Donbas catastrophic – DocumentMeanwhile, 4,539 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of February 20, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region (738), Vinnytsia region (554), Chernivtsi region (522), Lviv region (420), and the city of Kyiv (415).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for February 19

Hospitalizations: 2,225;

Deaths: 73;

Recoveries: 4,539;

Tests per day: 67,017 (29,731 PCR tests, 16,184 ELISA tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,299,967;

Deaths: 25,045;

Recoveries: 1,144,516;

PCR tests: 6,681,355.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN