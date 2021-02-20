Ukraine said 6,295 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 20, 2021, which exceeded 6,000 for the third day in a row.
The new cases included 223 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.
In particular, 429 children tested positive for the coronavirus on February 19.
Read alsoCorona mortality rate in occupied Donbas catastrophic – DocumentMeanwhile, 4,539 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.
In the past 24 hours as of February 20, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region (738), Vinnytsia region (554), Chernivtsi region (522), Lviv region (420), and the city of Kyiv (415).
Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for February 19
- Hospitalizations: 2,225;
- Deaths: 73;
- Recoveries: 4,539;
- Tests per day: 67,017 (29,731 PCR tests, 16,184 ELISA tests).
Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic
- Confirmed cases: 1,299,967;
- Deaths: 25,045;
- Recoveries: 1,144,516;
- PCR tests: 6,681,355.
Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.
Other related news reports
- Ukraine sets up first makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients
- Chernivtsi governor warns of COVID-19 situation: "Very threatening"
- COVID-19: Number of new active cases exceeds 6,000, second day in row, on Feb 19
- Ukraine reports 39 new COVID-19 cases in armed forces as of Feb 19
- FM Kuleba: Ukraine to sign contract on Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after local registration