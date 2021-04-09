The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,823,674.

Ukraine said 19,676 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 9, 2021, which exceeded 19,000 for the second day in a row (19,419 cases as of April 8).

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,823,674 as of April 9, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,395,104 patients, including 11,221 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 36,381 with 419 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 392,189 active cases as of April 9.

"In the past day 19,676 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 751 children and 552 healthcare workers. Some 4,936 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,864), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,665), Lviv region (1,639), Kyiv region (1,265), and Kharkiv region (1,194).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

COVID-19 tests

In total, 119,369 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 53,373 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 21,071 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 44,925 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, over 8.5 million PCR tests have been run since the onset of the epidemic.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 18,569 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 8, 2021.

In total, 353,147 people have received their first jab since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while only two persons have been fully vaccinated.

The shots were administered by 145 mobile vaccination teams and at 848 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 431,025 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko