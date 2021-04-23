The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,004,630.

Ukraine said 14,277 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 23, 2021, while the total number of cases exceeded 2 million.

Noteworthy, 1 million COVID-19 cases was reported in late December 2020, that is 10 months after the start of the epidemic.

"In the past day, 14,277 people, including 591 children and 277 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,728 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday, April 23.

The death toll has hit 41,700 with 434 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 18,964 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 95,740 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 41,305 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 18,360 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 36,075 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,004,630;

Recoveries: 1,552,267;

Deaths: 41,700; and

PCR tests: 9,130,606.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,673), Kharkiv region (1,333), Zaporizhia region (995), Dnipropetrovsk region (976), and Kyiv region (887).

Read alsoSome 24 mln Ukrainians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by year-endData from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 16,169 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 22, 2021.

In total, 508,046 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,453), Zaporizhia region (1,084), and the city of Kyiv (1,679).

The shots were administered by 283 mobile vaccination teams and at 470 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 485,700 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko