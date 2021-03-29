Cardiologist Kateryna Amosova says Ukraine has not yet reached the COVID-19 peak.
"This is not yet a peak in terms of hospitalizations or deaths. The main indicator is not the number of recorded cases, which is underestimated, but the number of hospitalizations. An absolute record is above 5,000 hospitalizations per day. Ukraine ranks third in Europe after Bulgaria and Hungary by the number of hospitalized patients per one million people with confirmed COVID-19, and we have not reached the peak yet. Everyone should be aware of this," she told Ukraina 24 TV channel.
The doctor also spoke about herd immunity against COVID-19.
"My prediction is that we will naturally develop herd immunity by summer, but it will cost us many lives," Amosova said.