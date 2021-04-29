The ministry is expecting a cargo of 500,000 doses.

China-based Sinovac has confirmed a new supply of CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine for Ukraine.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said 500,000 doses would be arriving in Kyiv on the evening of Friday, April 30.

Ukraine has contracted a total of 1.9 million doses of the China-made jab.

Ukraine has contracted a total of 1.9 million doses of the China-made jab.

On December 30, 2020, Ukraine's Lekhim firm signed a contract for the supply of 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac.

On March 9, the Ministry of Health certified CoronaVac vaccine for use in Ukraine.

The first batch of 215,000 doses arrived on March 25.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko