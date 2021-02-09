In particular, a large quantity of disinfectant will be delivered to Ukraine.

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg says that critical medical supplies will arrive in Ukraine next week to counter the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"Our Pandemic Response Trust Fund will be used to deliver critical medical supplies. Including portable oxygen concentrators, mobile X-ray units, personal protective equipment – and next week, a large quantity of disinfectant," he said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Brussels on February 9, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoReuters: Ukraine faces delay in delivery of Chinese vaccine in Feb

Stoltenberg recalled that the Alliance and Ukraine mutually supported each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One example is that we have supported each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. NATO's disaster relief centre has coordinated the delivery of medical aid to Ukraine. And Allies have chartered Ukrainian [Mriya] aircraft to airlift equipment to counter the pandemic," he said.

He also praised Ukraine-NATO cooperation in other areas.

"Ukraine is already today one of NATO's closest and most important partners. You have provided troops to NATO missions and operations. Including in Afghanistan and Kosovo, as well as for the NATO Response Force," he said.

"We value these contributions, which demonstrate Ukraine's commitment to Euro-Atlantic security. That is why Ukraine is now an Enhanced Opportunities Partner for NATO. This status will further allow us to deepen our cooperation," he said.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN