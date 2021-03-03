For herd immunity to form, at least 60% of the population must undergo inoculation.

The Ministry of Health has exposed as invalid a number of myths related to COVID-19 vaccination.

The list of most prominent fake assumptions has been published on the ministry's website.

The officials have recalled that for the so-called herd immunity to build up, at least 60% of the population must be vaccinated.

One of the reasons behind the lack of general public confidence in vaccines, the Ministry of Health explains, is fake news being circulated to compromise the campaign.

The most common vaccine-related disinformation examples

Covishield vaccine is a 'generic' drug, which has nothing to do with the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine

In fact, Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under the AstraZeneca license. Covishield is the same vaccine as AstraZeneca, only made at an Indian plant. It is approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO). The UK, Canada, the European Union, and India have also greenlighted its use.

Due to the low effectiveness of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, WHO recommends using it only in emergency cases if governments are unable to procure a better product.

In fact, all COVID-19 vaccines are registered with WHO for emergency medical use only, meaning they are only allowed to be used in emergencies such as a pandemic. While it is not possible to vaccinate everyone, WHO recommends the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for medics and people aged 65 and over.

Even if, after being vaccinated, individuals still contract coronavirus, its course will be much easier, and the likelihood of any complications will be much lower.

Lethal outcomes of COVID-19 vaccination are being recorded worldwide

WHO research showed that deaths are in line with the expected rates from various causes among the elderly and there is no reason to believe that they are related to vaccination. WHO has not yet recorded a single death directly related to the coronavirus vaccine.

People got infected with COVID-19 as a result of vaccination

One cannot contract COVID-19 from vaccines because none of them contain a live virus that can cause the disease.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines cause severe anaphylactic shock

In fact, a strong allergic reaction post-vaccination is extremely rare – a case per hundreds of thousands of vaccinated.

Pfizer vaccine leads to female infertility

If the vaccine could trigger an immune response against the placental protein, the same would happen due to the COVID-19 illness. This would mean that the millions of women of childbearing age around the world who have suffered from COVID-19 in the past year would be unable to have children. This isn't the case.

Coronavirus vaccine causes multiple sclerosis

In fact, only in one case, when the AstraZeneca vaccine was tested, was it reported that the volunteer was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and the other – with spinal cord inflammation. In both cases, experts concluded that the disease had nothing to do with vaccination.

mRNA vaccines are "genetic weapons" that alter human genes

COVID-19 vaccine mRNA never gets into the cell nucleus where human DNA is located. This means that mRNA cannot influence or interact with human DNA in any way whatsoever.

All Indian vaccines are much worse than European ones.

India ranks third on the global pharmaceutical market. It is India that covers approximately 65% ​​of the global vaccine market. The Indian Serum Institute, which manufactures AstraZeneca (CoviShield), is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, exporting its products to 140 countries. Some 65% of all children on the planet have been administered a vaccine produced by this manufacturer at least once in their lifetime. Serum Institute preparations have been used in Ukraine for many years. All Serum Institute vaccines are certified by the World Health Organization regarding quality and safety.

