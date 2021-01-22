The enhanced quarantine is in effect in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has updated on the impact of a new lockdown on new COVID-19 cases, saying that it is positive.

The minister announced this on the air of TV Channel Ukraina, according to the online newspaper Segodnya.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 5,300 new active cases reported as of Jan 22

"We already have got preliminary results that we hoped for. We have already seen stabilization in the incidence [of COVID-19 cases]. We have already seen a decrease in new cases. Moreover, we have got a decrease in the number of hospitalizations. This morning there were 18,862 people in hospitals. The highest number of hospitalizations is in Mykolaiv region with 38% of bed occupancy. The average bed occupancy rate across Ukraine is 28%," the minister said.

When the current curbs are lifted, Ukraine will introduce the so-called adaptive quarantine from January 25, he said, adding that no new lockdowns are planned yet.

Lockdown in Ukraine in January

On December 9, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce a strict quarantine (lockdown) from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

The Health Ministry plans an adaptive quarantine after the end of the January lockdown.

The Cabinet of Ministers says that the enhanced quarantine is designed to flatten the COVID-19 curve and smoothly launch the vaccination campaign.

According to media reports, the quarantine restrictions in Ukraine will be maintained after the end of the January lockdown and will last throughout this year.

Author: UNIAN