India may resume AstraZeneca shipments soon.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says by May 20 Ukraine is to get about 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer.

He made the announcement on a TV channel, the Ukrainian media outlet NV reported.

What is more, later in May, Ukraine should receive 1 million doses of a vaccine produced by Sinovac.

"Today I've met with the owner of Serum Institute [Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca vaccine]. He promises that the Indian government will allow exports of vaccines. At least 500,000 doses are expected this month. Another 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca are expected as part of the COVAX Facility," the minister said.

Ukraine's partners, with whom the country has signed contracts, will "significantly boost supplies" in May-July, which will accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Stepanov added.

Translation: Akulenko Olena