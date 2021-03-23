The measures applicable for the red zone will be in effect in the region.

The State Commission on Technology-Related And Environmental Safety and Emergencies has decided to include Lviv region in the COVID-19 red zone from March 25.

This was announced by Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov on Telegram after a special meeting held by the commission.

"The State Commission decided that as of 00:00 Kyiv time on March 25, the red level of COVID-19 epidemic risks shall be introduced in Lviv region along with restrictive anti-epidemic measures enacted for the red level of epidemic risks," the minister said.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Known facts

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine imposed an adaptive quarantine, having divided regions according to color zones of epidemic risks. The Health Ministry predicts a surge in new COVID-19 cases by the end of April 2021.

As of March 22, the city of Kyiv, as well as seven regions: Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Chernivtsi regions became the red zone in keeping with the Health Ministry's decision.

The Health Ministry updates the indicators on a daily basis to identify regions with a significant spread of COVID-19. Based on these assessment, the State Commission on Technology-Related and Environmental Safety and Emergencies passes a decision once every seven days to designate the level of epidemic risks (yellow, orange, or red) in a region or separate administrative territorial units of the region, after which appropriate restrictive measures shall be introduced.

Reporting by UNIAN