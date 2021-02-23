Two officials discussed anti-coronavirus measures.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Lithuania will share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine when excess stocks become available.

The minister announced this at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in Kyiv on February 23, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"We've discussed the situation as for the fight against coronavirus. I am very grateful to Gabrielius for informing us that when Lithuania has excess stocks of its vaccine, it will gladly share it with Ukraine. We will be very grateful," Kuleba said.

The minister also says he had had fruitful negotiations with his Lithuanian counterpart on bilateral issues on the agenda.

"I've informed Gabrielius about preparations for the founding summit of the Crimean Platform," Kuleba added.

Coronavirus vaccine

On the morning of February 23, Ukraine received the first batch of coronavirus vaccines. 500,000 doses of an Indian-produced vaccine from AstraZeneca are being dispatched from Boryspil Airport.

On February 22, the Ukrainian Health Ministry registered the Oxford / AstraZeneca (Covishield) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and authorized by the UK, the European Union, and India.

