Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said his country will provide Ukraine with 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As good as our word: Lithuanian govt just confirmed 200.000 vaccines to EaP countries. Starting with Ukraine - 100k vaccines, Georgia - 15k and Moldova - 11k," he wrote on Twitter on May 14, 2021.

"Small step by LTU, hopefully our partners in Europe will join in solidarity with many more!" Landsbergis tweeted.

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The following vaccines are now being used in Ukraine: Covishield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under a license at the Serum Institute of India; CoronaVac, which was developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech; and Comirnaty by Pfizer/BioNTech.

As of May 14, some 918,164 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

