Only Kherson region belongs to the yellow zone now.

Ukraine's Health Ministry says the capital city of Kyiv and 12 regions of Ukraine have been included in the red zone of the COVID-19 quarantine.

As of March 27, 2021, the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Rivne, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions are part of the red zone, the ministry said on its website.

Read alsoHealth chief predicts up to 25,000 daily Covid cases in coming weeksOnly one region, namely Kherson, belongs to the yellow zone, while the rest are part of the orange zone. Today there are no regions in the green zone.

The Health Ministry updates the indicators on a daily basis to identify regions with a significant spread of COVID-19. Based on these assessment, the State Commission on Technology-Related and Environmental Safety and Emergencies passes a decision once every seven days to designate the level of epidemic risks (yellow, orange, or red) in a region or separate administrative territorial units of the region, after which appropriate restrictive measures shall be introduced.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine imposed an adaptive quarantine, having divided regions according to color zones of epidemic risks.

On March 4, 2021, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country was entering the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Health Ministry predicts a surge in new COVID-19 cases by late April.

Reporting by UNIAN