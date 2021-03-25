Kravchuk was vaccinated with the CoviShield vaccine in one of the capital's hospitals.

First Ukrainian President, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk has had his COVID-19 vaccine shot.

His vaccination was broadcast by a Ukrainian TV channel on Thursday, March 25.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Almost 16,700 new cases reported as of March 25Kravchuk was vaccinated with the CoviShield vaccine in a Kyiv-based hospital. The 87-year-old politician belongs to a group of people who should be vaccinated during the second stage of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

The relevant stage began in Ukraine on March 22. In addition to people over 80 years old, such groups as family doctors, social and public health workers are to be vaccinated.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

Reporting by UNIAN