By late May, the new consignment will arrive in Ukraine as part of the COVAX facility.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the country by the end of this month will receive a new batch of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer.

"By the end of May, more than 473,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine are to arrive in Ukraine within the framework of the COVAX facility," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

The new batch will be distributed among employees of the country's educational facilities.

Also, the head of government said preparations were underway for the launch of a vaccination campaign for those who signed up on the waiting list through the government-run Diia mobile app.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 3,600 new cases reported"The first such vaccination centers should open in large cities," said Denys Shmyhal.

The statement comes amid the news on Shmyhal's intention to fire the current health minister, Maksym Stepanov.

The relevant motion has been tabled in Parliament and is set to be considered this week.

Stepanov, in turn, said he never filed for resignation.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko