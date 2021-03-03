The mayor says additional beds need to be installed in the local healthcare facilities.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv has asked the central government to provide the city with more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I took the opportunity and asked the government to provide the city with more vaccines and help with the deployment of additional beds in healthcare facilities," the mayor wrote on Facebook on March 2.

Martsinkiv said the city had received about 500 doses of vaccines so far.

He added the city had been vaccinating healthcare workers for the third day, but only every second agreed to get vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Ivano-Frankivsk region

A surge in daily coronavirus cases has been reported in Ivano-Frankivsk region. More than 90% of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients in the region have been occupied.

As of February 22, 2021, the so-called red quarantine zone was introduced in the region.

The following restrictions are in effect there: catering establishments shall work in takeaway mode only; entertainment establishments, nightclubs, cinemas, and gyms are closed; art and religious events are prohibited; and high schools switched to online classes.

Head of Ivano-Frankivsk City Council's Health Department Maria Boyko said hospitals in Ivano-Frankivsk were overcrowded with COVID-19 patients; people were placed in the hallways.

Reporting by UNIAN