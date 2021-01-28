Some 121 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 67, with one fatality, as of the morning of January 28.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 28, some 739 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 14,658 people have recovered and 42 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 67 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

An employee of the Armed Forces was hospitalized at Kyiv's Oleksandrivska Clinic.

"He was tested positive [for coronavirus] in PCR testing on January 5, 2021. Despite the ongoing therapy, the patient's health condition had worsened. Resuscitation did not give the desired effect. We express our condolences to his relatives and friends," the press service said.

Of those newly-infected, nine people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 5,529 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 28, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,206,412.

Author: UNIAN