Ukraine said 5,529 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 28, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,206,412 as of January 28, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 992,031 patients, including 11,946 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 22,351 with 149 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 192,030 active cases as of January 28. In total, there have been 1,310,937 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 5,529 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 248 children and 236 healthcare workers. Some 1,941 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Read alsoHealth Minister announces start of mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in FebIn total, 48,736 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 28,627 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 20,109 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (454), the city of Kyiv (396), Kharkiv region (313), Mykolaiv region (308), and Dniproperovsk region (296).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

