The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,953,016.

Ukraine said 6,506 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 19, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,953,016 as of April 19, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,487,677 patients, including 5,598 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoUkraine starts using Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 (Photos)The death toll has hit 40,000 with 214 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 425,339 active cases as of April 19.

"In the past day 6,506 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 253 children and 98 healthcare workers. Some 2,387 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (761), Kharkiv region (622), Lviv region (490), Mykolaiv region (461), and the city of Kyiv (447).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

COVID-19 tests

In total, 27,488 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 15,811 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 4,037 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 7,640 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, over 8,958,482 PCR tests have been run since the onset of the epidemic.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 1,453 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 18, 2021.

In total, 450,647 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Kharkiv region (345), Kyiv region (216), Lviv region (169), and Volyn region (160).

The shots were administered by 45 mobile vaccination teams and at 19 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 468,490 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko