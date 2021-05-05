The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,090,986.

Ukraine said 2,576 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 5, 2021, while the overall death toll exceeded 45,000.

"In the past day, 2,576 people, including 103 children and 30 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 1,671 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, May 5.

The death toll has hit 45,077 with 161 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 7,728 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 29,154 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 19,206 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 4,071 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 5,877 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,090,986;

Recoveries: 1,697,358;

Deaths: 45,077; and

PCR tests: 9,518,164.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (405), Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (287), Odesa region (216), Dnipropetrovsk region (213), and Cherkasy region (177).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Read alsoUkraine reviews quarantine zones as of May 4Ukraine ranks 16th worldwide in terms of the pace of COVID-19 spread and 18th – in terms of coronavirus-related deaths, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Some 3,425 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 4, 2021.

In total, 759,432 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 303 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 73 mobile vaccination teams and at 356 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 514,821 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko