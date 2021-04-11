Authorities say the coronavirus claimed 235 lives in the past day, while 5,034 patients recovered.

Ukraine health officials reported 12,112 new COVID-19 cases across Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

A total of 4,694 people had to be admitted to hospitals, says Maksym Stepanov, the country's Health Minister.

In a morning update on corona stats, Stepanov said 524 children and 181 medics were among those who contracted the coronavirus in the past day.

Read alsoCOVID-19: China's CoronaVac vaccine certified for use in UkraineHe added that 235 people died from the virus, while 5,034 patients recovered in the reporting period.

Throughout the day, 72,551 tests were run.

The largest number of confirmed new cases was registered in Kharkiv (1,374), Dnipropetrovsk (1,333), Donetsk (839), Khmelnytsky (811), and Lviv (720) regions.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Ukraine has reported 1,853,249 COVID-19 cases, including 37,014 lethal ones. A total of 1,410,860 patients have recovered.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko