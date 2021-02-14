The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,271,143.

Ukraine said 3,094 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 14, 2021.

Read alsoEIB to give Ukraine EUR 50 mln for COVID-19 vaccine procurementsThe total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,271,143 as of February 14, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,114,301 patients, including 2,002 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 24,330 with 45 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 132,512 active cases as of February 14. In total, there have been 1,387,290 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 3,094 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 183 children and 72 healthcare workers. Some 1,917 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

In total, 19,211 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 15,576 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 3,635 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (483), Chernivtsi region (272), Zhytomyr region (220), Dnipropetrovsk region (212), and Zakarpattia region (207).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN