The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,273,475.

Ukraine said 2,332 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,273,475 as of February 15, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoEU can help Ukraine with coronavirus vaccines: DetailsAs many as 1,116,779 patients, including 2,478 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 24,392 with 62 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 132,304 active cases as of February 15. In total, there have been 1,389,644 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 2,332 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 160 children and 47 healthcare workers. Some 1,145 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 13,740 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 11,073 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 2,667 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (457), Chernivtsi region (225), the city of Kyiv (211), Kyiv region (171), and Zhytomyr region (150).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN