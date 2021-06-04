The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,211,683.

Ukraine's health authorities say 2,266 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 4, 2021.

The new cases included 82 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's website.

What is more, 20 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours as of June 4, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (566), Zaporizhia region (230), Dnipropetrovsk region (156), Kyiv region (145), and Rivne region (105).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 3

Confirmed cases: 2,266;

Hospitalizations: 963;

Deaths: 95;

Recoveries: 8,291;

Tests per day: 61,321 (28,696 PCR tests, 11,858 ELISA tests, and 20,767 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,211,683;

Deaths: 51,054;

Recoveries: 2,080,382;

PCR tests: 10,290,345.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Ukraine ranks seventh in Europe and 29th globally by number of new cases, according to the Worldometers service.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Officials say 50,840 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, June 3, 2021.

In total, 1,123,663 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 inoculation campaign in Ukraine, while 142,062 persons have been fully vaccinated.

The shots were administered by 395 mobile vaccination teams and at 436 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 630,381 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko