The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,206,836.

Ukraine health authorities said 2,205 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 2, 2021.

The new cases included 85 healthcare workers and 104 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, 9,405 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoUkrainians vaccinated with CoronaVac to receive international vaccination certificate – ministerIn the past 24 hours as of June 2, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (473), Kyiv region (178), Kharkiv region (139), Zaporizhia region (124), and Donetsk region (112).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 1

Hospitalizations: 1,262;

Deaths: 158;

Recoveries: 9,405;

Tests per day: 27,936 PCR tests, 11,348 ELISA tests, and 25,592 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,206,836;

Deaths: 50,857;

Recoveries: 2,062,572;

PCR tests: 10,235,181.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko