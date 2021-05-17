The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,156,000.

Ukraine said 2,136 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 17, 2021.

"In the past day, 2,136 people, including 104 children and 47 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 1,260 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday, May 17.

The death toll has hit 48,184 with 109 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

In total, 17,896 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 9,966 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 1,396 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 6,534 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,156,000;

Recoveries: 1,864,593;

Deaths: 48,184; and

PCR tests: 9,851,754.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (190), Rivne region (182), Sumy region (137), Dnipropetrovsk region (134), and Odesa region (134).

Some 2,230 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 16, 2021.

In total, 940,160 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 18,394 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 41 mobile vaccination teams and at 83 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 558,857 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko