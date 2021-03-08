Most new cases were confirmed in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi regions.

A total of 5,572 new coronavirus cases were reported across Ukraine over the past day, March 7.

Authorities say 2,136 patients were hospitalized, while 106 patients died and 1,734 recovered, as per an update by Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

The labs ran 23,227 covid tests in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoExposed: Fake news sites run by Russian intelligence spread misinformation about COVID vaccinesThe largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 1,406,800 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine. A total of 1,198,254 patients recovered and 27,128 – died.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Related

Reporting by UNIAN