The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,221,485.

Ukraine said 2,030 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,221,485 as of February 1, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,023,915 patients, including 5,131 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 22,768 with 61 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoEU welcomes allocation of 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to UkraineThe government reported 174,802 active cases as of February 1. In total, there have been 1,328,064 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 2,030 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 71 children and 65 healthcare workers. Some 1,103 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 12,825 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 9,873 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 2,952 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (297), the city of Kyiv (160), Mykolaiv region (152), Lviv region (146), and Zakarpattia region (127).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN