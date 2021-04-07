The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,784,579.

Ukraine said 15,415 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,784,579 as of April 7, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,373,851 patients, including 11,472 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 35,498 with 481 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 433 deaths reported as of April 2.

The government reported 375,230 active cases as of April 7.

"In the past day 15,415 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 636 children and 437 healthcare workers. Some 5,587 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 140,224 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 59,049 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 23,778 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 57,397 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,417), Odesa region (1,236), Kyiv region (1,092), Lviv region (1,085), and Kharkiv region (1,017).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Some 15,585 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 6, 2021.

In total, 320,263 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while two persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,819), Lviv region (1,349), and Dnipropetrovsk region (1,170).

The shots were administered by 127 mobile vaccination teams and by healthcare workers at 755 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 419,379 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova