Since the onset of the pandemic, some 2.1 million Ukrainians have contracted the coronavirus.

Another 8,710 new daily COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of 8:00, May 8.

This number includes 374 underage patients and 193 medics, according to the Ministry of Health's Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

Over the past day, 2,544 patients were hospitalized with complications.

Fatalities stood at 370.

At the same time, 4,306 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 19,408 recovered.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine, a total of 2,114,138 citizens have contracted the coronavirus, of whom 1,750,570 recovered, and 46,200 died.

On March 8, the largest number of confirmed cases was seen in Kyiv (753), Dnipropetrovsk region (668), Kharkiv region (623), Donetsk region (569), and Lviv region (478).

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko