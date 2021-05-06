The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,097,024.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 6, 2021, that is, 6,038 against 2,576 registered a day earlier.

In the past day, 6,038 people, including 271 children and 113 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 1,849 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday, May 6.

The death toll has hit 45,451 with 374 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 14,351 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 72,373 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 36,945 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 12,460 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 22,968 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,097,024;

Recoveries: 1,711,709;

Deaths: 45,451; and

PCR tests: 9,555,109.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (622), Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (599), Kharkiv region (544), Dnipropetrovsk region (543), and Rivne region (403).

Some 24,494 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 5, 2021.

Read alsoIsrael bans arrivals from Ukraine, five more countries over COVID-19In total, 783,810 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 419 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Daily cases and vaccinations per region

622 cases/5,608 vaccinations in the city of Kyiv;

599/1,389 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

544/431 in Kharkiv region;

543/2,604 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

403/551 in Rivne region;

395/76 in Poltava region;

357/1,080 in Zaporizhia region;

329/1,038 in Odesa region;

297/597 in Cherkasy region;

237/493 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

210/869 in Mykolaiv region;

166/1,610 in Lviv region;

166/978 in Khmelnytsky region;

161/196 in Volyn region;

147/1,096 in Vinnytsia region;

139/562 in Sumy region;

131/909 in Chernivtsi region;

126/1,886 in Kyiv region;

125/460 in Kherson region;

107/442 in Zhytomyr region;

101/419 in Ternopil region;

72/408 in Zakarpattia region;

51/401 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

42/442 in Kirovohrad region; and

25/545 in Chernihiv region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

The shots were administered by 169 mobile vaccination teams and at 1,147 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 519,165 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko