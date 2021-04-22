The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,990,353.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 22, 2021, that is 16,235 against 12,162 registered a day earlier.

The new cases included 319 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 663 children tested positive for the coronavirus on April 21.

Meanwhile, 18,831 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Chernivtsi region removed from red zoneIn the past 24 hours as of on April 21, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,673), Kharkiv region (1,333), Zaporizhia region (995), Dnipropetrovsk region (976), and Kyiv region (887).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for April 21

Hospitalizations: 3,904;

Deaths: 470;

Recoveries: 18,831;

Tests per day: 101,981 (46,514 PCR tests, 17,644 ELISA tests, and 37,821 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,990,353;

Deaths: 41,266;

Recoveries: 1,533,303;

PCR tests: 9,089,301.

Daily cases per region

1,673 cases in the city of Kyiv;

1,333 in Kharkiv region;

995 in Zaporizhia region;

976 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

887 in Kyiv region;

870 in Khmelnytsky region;

847 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

844 in Odesa region;

807 in Poltava region;

804 in Lviv region;

700 in Sumy region;

695 in Cherkasy region;

563 in Rivne region;

544 in Zhytomyr region;

520 in Chernihiv region;

448 in Vinnytsia region;

455 in Volyn region;

449 in Mykolaiv region;

357 in Ternopil region;

337 in Kherson region;

304 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

235 in Chernivtsi region;

208 in Zakarpattia region;

210 in Kirovohrad region; and

184 in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko