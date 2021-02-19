The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,293,672.

Ukraine said 6,531 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 19, 2021, which exceeded 6,000 for the second day in a row.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,293,672 as of February 19, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoChernivtsi governor warns of COVID-19 situation: "Very threatening"As many as 1,139,977 patients, including 5,857 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 24,972 with 120 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 128,723 active cases as of February 19. In total, there have been 1,413,549 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 6,531 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 418 children and 285 healthcare workers. Some2,304 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 61,215 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 26,095 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 15,567 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 19,553 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (753), Vinnytsia region (581), the city of Kyiv (544), Chernivtsi region (458), and Lviv region (422).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN