Ukraine said 8,003 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 26, 2021, which exceeded 8,000 for the second day in a row.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,333,844 as of February 26, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,163,555 patients, including 4,244 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 25,742 with 146 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 144,547 active cases as of February 26. In total, there have been 1,462,611 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoCOVID-19 vaccination campaign launched in Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas (Photos)"In the past day 8,003 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 475 children and 312 healthcare workers. Some 2,762 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 78,264 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 36,809 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 16,271 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 25,184 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (857), the city of Kyiv (748), Vinnytsia region (738), Chernivtsi region (638), Kyiv region (548), and Zakarpattia region (515).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN