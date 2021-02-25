The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,325,841.

Ukraine officials reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 25, 2021, that is 8,147 against 5,850 registered a day earlier.

The new cases included 301 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 483 children tested positive for the coronavirus on February 24.

Meanwhile, 3,889 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoFirst AstraZeneca jab administered in Ukraine (Photo)In the past 24 hours as of February 25, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region (711), Zhytomyr region (711), and Zakarpattia region (654).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for February 24

Hospitalizations: 2,770;

Deaths: 135;

Recoveries: 3,889;

Tests per day: 86,925 (36,670 PCR tests, 22,760 ELISA tests, and 27,496 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,325,841;

Deaths: 25,596;

Recoveries: 1,159,311;

PCR tests: 6,809,165.

Daily cases per region

711 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

711 in Zhytomyr region;

654 in Zakarpattia region;

652 cases in the city of Kyiv;

639 in Vinnytsia region;

561 in Chernivtsi region;

432 in Lviv region;

432 in Kharkiv region;

332 in Ternopil region;

318 in Kyiv region;

316 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

285 in Khmelnytsky region;

268 in Odesa region;

219 in Sumy region;

218 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

210 in Poltava region;

194 in Mykolaiv region;

193 in Volyn region;

187 in Rivne region;

161 in Chernihiv region;

160 in Cherkasy region;

132 in Zaporizhia region;

63 in Kirovohrad region;

52 in Kherson region; and

47 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

