The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,105,428.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 7, 2021, that is, 8,404 against 6,038 as of May 6 vs 2,576 registered a day earlier.

"In the past day, 8,404 people, including 353 children and 185 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,080 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday, May 7.

The death toll has hit 45,830 with 379 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 19,453 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 94,479 tests were run in the country in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine updates list of regions in COVID-19 red zoneIn particular, there were 39,748 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 14,177 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 40,554 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,105,428;

Recoveries: 1,731,162;

Deaths: 45,830; and

PCR tests: 9,594,857.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (991), Dnipropetrovsk region (622), the city of Kyiv (611), Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (571), and Zaporizhia region (494).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Ukraine ranks 16th worldwide in terms of the pace of COVID-19 spread and 18th – in terms of coronavirus-related deaths, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Some 37,967 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 6, 2021.

Read alsoHealth Minister Stepanov elaborates on COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Ukraine in MayIn total, 821,768 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 428 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (6,026), Dnipropetrovsk region (4,358), Kyiv region (3,557), Lviv region (2,789), and Kherson region (2,410).

The shots were administered by 257 mobile vaccination teams and at 1,576 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 522,273 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko