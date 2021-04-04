The largest number of new cases was reported in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Khmelnytsky, and Lviv regions.

On April 3, Ukraine health authorities recorded 13,738 new COVID-19 cases and 258 fatalities caused by the coronavirus.

Also, 5,545 people were hospitalized, while 4,657 patients recovered, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says.

Read alsoOver 18,000 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day – Health ministerAmong those who fell ill in the past 24 hours, there are 504 children and 216 medics, Stepanov wrote on Facebook.

Over the past day, medics ran 75,538 COVID tests.

The largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases was registered in Kharkiv (1,388), Dnipropetrovsk (1,143), Odesa (1,075), Khmelnytsky (1,060), and Lviv (865) regions.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 1,745,709 people have contracted COVID-19 in Ukraine, of whom 34,333 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

At the same time, 1,347,193 patients recovered.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko