As of Sunday, April 11, the "red" level of coronavirus alert has been introduced in 12 Ukrainian regions, as well as the City of Kyiv.
That's according to the press service of the Ministry of Health.
The following regions have imposed tough corona-related restrictions: Chernihiv, Chernivtsi , Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, and Zhytomyr.
The safe threshold of hospitalization load has been exceeded in Chernihiv, Khmelnytsky, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr regions.
Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 4,000 hospitalized Apr 10The highest occupancy of beds with oxygen supply is observed in Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Zhytomyr regions, as well as in the City of Kyiv.
Today, only Ivano-Frankivsk and Kherson regions remain in the "yellow" quarantine zone, while the rest of the regions are in the "orange" zone.
In March, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said the whole country could be put on lockdown if more than 50-70% of all regions were put in the "red" zone.
