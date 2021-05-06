Only three Ukrainian regions have retained the toughest quarantine restrictions.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of regions in the COVID-19 quarantine zones.

Only three Ukrainian regions are now in the red zone of coronavirus epidemic risks, according to the updated list the ministry posted on its site.

In particular, Zaporizhia, Poltava, and Sumy regions remain in the red zone.

Read alsoNumber of new daily COVID-19 cases sharply up as of May 6At the same time, seven regions belong to the orange zone – these are Volyn, Donetsk (its Ukrainian-controlled part), Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Luhansk (its Ukrainian-controlled part), Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions.

The yellow zone currently includes the city of Kyiv and 14 regions, namely Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions.

There are no regions in the safest, green zone as of today.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko