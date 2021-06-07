Cafes and restaurants are now allowed to remain open after midnight, while holders of negative COVID tests or vaccinated persons are allowed to mass public events.

The Cabinet of Ministers on Monday decided to ease anti-epidemic restrictions across Ukraine.

That's according to Government Decree No. 583 of June 2, 2021.

The Cabinet has allowed holding mass events, including in entertainment and catering facilities, with more than one person per 4 sq. meters in indoor or outdoor setting, filling the venues by over two-thirds of the seating capacity if visitors are accommodated in the two filled rows – one empty row formation.

Read alsoNumber of new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine drops 40% over past weekThese restrictions do not apply, provided that all participants and organizers of the event have a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a rapid antigen test run no more than 72 hours prior to the event, or hold a document confirming full vaccination.

The same seating formation rule also applies to movie theaters. Also, a 50% capacity rule is in place if visitors are accommodated in a checkerboard manner, in particular for groups of two).

Besides, the adopted decree repeals the clause banning operation of cafes and restaurants from midnight to 7:00.

It is noted that the "green" level of epidemic hazard, which allows mitigating restrictions, shall be established if the following indicators are achieved throughout the territory of Ukraine:

Number of new COVID cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days is below 75;

Incidence rate (PCR- and ELISA- confirmed cases) is below 4%;

Number of PCR and express tests run over the last seven days per 100,000 population is over 300;

No red zones remain across Ukraine.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko