The largest number of new confirmed cases was seen in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Ukraine officials over the past day reported 5,182 new coronavirus cases, including 330 minors and 226 medics infected.

On Thursday, daily cases stood within 4,700, the Ministry of Health reported via Telegram.

On Friday, 1,889 patients were hospitalized with complications and 1,658 were discharged from clinics.

Officials have also reported 111 lethal cases and 6,144 recoveries over the same period.

Read alsoEU can help Ukraine with coronavirus vaccines: DetailsUkrainian labs ran a total of 40,806 COVID-19 tests.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Ukraine officials have recorded a total of 1,268,049 cases, including 1,112,299 recoveries and 24,285 deaths.

Over the past 24 hours, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk (668), Zakarpattia (485), Chernivtsi (384), Vinnytsia, (365) and Lviv (329) regions.

Author: UNIAN