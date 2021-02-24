The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,317,694.

Ukraine said 5,850 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 24, 2021, while the number of hospitalizations had sharply increased to 3,049 from 1,236 reported a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,317,694 as of February 24, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoFirst batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Ukraine (Photo)As many as 1,155,422 patients, including 3,645 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 25,461 with 152 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 136,811 active cases as of February 24. In total, there have been 1,445,103 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 5,850 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 316 children and 271 healthcare workers. Some 3,049 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Read alsoUkraine split into zones for adaptive quarantine from Feb 24In total, 79,538 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 34,351 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 15,548 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 29,639 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Vinnytsia region (601), Ivano-Frankivsk region (600), the city of Kyiv (547), Chernivtsi region (524), and Zakarpattia region (389).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN