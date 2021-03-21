The largest number of new cases was registered in Lviv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytsky regions.

Over the past day, March 20, a total of 11,145 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine.

The Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has also reported 166 fatalities and 4,838 hospitalizations.

In a Facebook post, Stepanov said 585 children and 199 medics tested positive on Saturday.

At the same time, 3,877 patients recovered, the health chief added.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Lviv (1,117), Kharkiv (879), Zhytomyr (814), Dnipropetrovsk (760), and Khmelnytsky (740) regions.

A total of 68,776 tests were run on Saturday.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine, 1,546,363 people have contracted the novel coronavirus, 1,257,849 recovered, and 29,941 died.

Reporting by UNIAN