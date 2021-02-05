The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,237,169.

Ukraine said 4,923 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,237,169 as of February 5, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoCOVID-19 vaccination to kick off on Feb 15 – health ministerAs many as 1,063,591 patients, including 8,185 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 23,387 with 158 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 150,191 active cases as of February 5. In total, there have been 1,347,620 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 4,923 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 230 children and 222 healthcare workers. Some 1,885 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 43,137 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 25,667 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 17,470 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (433), Lviv region (406), Zaporizhia region (334), the city of Kyiv (321), and Dnipropetrovsk region (287).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN