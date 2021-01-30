The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,216,278.

Ukraine said 4,685 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 30, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,216,278 as of January 30, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoUkraine publishes COVID-19 vaccination scheduleAs many as 1,014,658 patients, including 11,317 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 22,628 with 149 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 178,992 active cases as of January 30. In total, there have been 1,322,705 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 4,685 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 200 children and 336 healthcare workers. Some 1,906 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In total, 41,781 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 23,871 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 17,910 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (412), Lviv region (353), the city of Kyiv (341), Dnipropetrovsk region (335), and Kyiv region (325).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN