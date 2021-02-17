The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,280,904.

Ukraine said 4,286 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 17, 2021, while the number of hospitalizations had sharply increased to 2,330 from 915 reported a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,280,904 as of February 17, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,128,895 patients, including 5,927 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 24,689 with 147 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 127,320 active cases as of February 17. In total, there have been 1,399,666 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 4,286 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 304 children and 329 healthcare workers. Some 2,330 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Read alsoPfizer files paperwork to register COVID-19 vaccine in UkraineIn total, 64,842 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 25,782 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 16,647 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (646), Chernivtsi region (386), the city of Kyiv (366), Vinnytsia region (351), and Zakarpattia region (275).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

