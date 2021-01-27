The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,200,883.

As many as 3,776 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of January 27, 2021.

The new cases included 172 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 115 children tested positive for the coronavirus on January 26.

Meanwhile, 14,250 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine updates travel advisory on latest corona spread newsIn the past 24 hours as of January 27, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (437), as well as in Kyiv region (276), Kharkiv region (238), Lviv region (221), and Zaporizhia region (204).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for January 26

Hospitalizations: 2,430 people;

Deaths: 145 people;

Recoveries: 14,250 people;

Tests per day: 47,120 (27,041 PCR tests, 20,079 ELISA tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,200,883 people;

Deaths: 22,202 people;

Recoveries: 980,085 people;

PCR tests: 6,152,298.

Daily cases per region:

437 cases in the city of Kyiv;

276 in Kyiv region;

238 in Kharkiv region;

221 in Lviv region;

204 in Zaporizhia region;

188 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

185 in Odesa region;

174 in Mykolaiv region;

169 in Chernivtsi region;

169 in Khmelnytsky region;

167 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

164 in Rivne region;

158 in Vinnytsia region;

143 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

126 in Cherkasy region;

116 in Poltava region;

107 in Zhytomyr region;

96 in Ternopil region;

86 in Zakarpattia region;

85 in Sumy region;

76 in Volyn region;

64 in Kherson region;

49 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

48 in Kirovohrad region; and

30 in Chernihiv region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN