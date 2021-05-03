The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,085,938.

Ukraine said 2,785 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 3, 2021.

Read alsoUkraine updates list of regions in COVID-19 red zone"In the past day, 2,785 people, including 116 children and 23 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 1,591 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday, May 3.

The death toll has hit 44,750 with 154 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 5,550 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 16,023 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 9,298 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 1,260 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 5,465 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,085,938;

Recoveries: 1,681,815;

Deaths: 44,750; and

PCR tests: 9,487,141.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (360), Cherkasy region (233), Sumy region (231), Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (202), and Kharkiv region (164).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Some 177 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 2, 2021.

In total, 755,103 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Other related news reports

Translation: Olena Kotova