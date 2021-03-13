In Kyiv, the hospitalization rate is 75.4 per 100,000 people with a norm of 60.

The hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients has been exceeded in the capital city of Kyiv and seven regions.

In Kyiv, the hospitalization rate is 75.4 per 100,000 people with a norm of 60. Also, this figure is exceeded in Ivano-Frankivsk (131.3), Vinnytsia (123.6), Zhytomyr (92.6), Chernivtsi (90,2), Zakarpattia (87.6), Mykolaiv (81.2), and Khmelnytsky (68.0) regions, as reported by the Health Ministry.

Read alsoUkraine faces "rather difficult period" over spread of new COVID-19 strain – health ministerAt the same time, four regions remain in the red quarantine zone as of March 13, namely Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi.

Ten regions are part of the orange quarantine zone: the city of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, and Cherkasy regions.

Other regions remain in the yellow quarantine zone, such as Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 13,276 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 13, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator vs. 13,514 cases recorded as of December 11, 2020, as an all-time high.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,451,744.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyiv rose by 1,049 in the past day.

