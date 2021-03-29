The official says being on the waiting list will speed up the process.

Deputy Health Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitization Yaroslav Kucher has explained whether there are COVID-19 vaccination limitations for citizens who have not signed up for the waiting list.

"We are often asked if someone is not on the waiting list, whether it will be a limitation on his or her vaccination when the relevant stage for their target group starts. That is, if you have not signed up, whether you will get vaccinated when it's your turn. No, it won't be some kind of limitation for you. But I would advise you to be on that list to speed up the process," he said at a briefing on Monday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

According to Kucher, people aged 21 to 39 most actively sign up for the vaccination waiting list compared to those who are over 80.

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

In total, 198,465 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of the campaign, while one person has already received two shots of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course.

As of March 28, as many as 364,104 Ukrainians had signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Reporting by UNIAN